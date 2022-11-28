This is how you choose an interior designer that suits you
How can an interior designer help you?
From the complete redecoration of a house to a small layout of a room in the house. An interior designer – also known as an interior stylist – does it all. Styling an interior is all about creating a certain atmosphere. Something you can achieve with the right furniture, colors, lighting, materials and patterns.
Based on a design concept, you will see how your new interior will look. Designers usually do this based on a drawing, a mood board and/or a 3D visualization. These days, even with very advanced technology, you can get a realistic picture of how a wall color or piece of furniture comes into its own in your home. This prevents you from making mistakes, such as an impulse bad buy or buying a product whose dimensions do not fit the space at all.
Your own preferences
Your current interior and your personal wishes play a major role in interior advice. It really doesn’t have to be about completely emptying your house so that everything can be bought again. It remains your home in a new jacket! It is therefore quite possible to keep the personal touch of the room by highlighting certain hobbies or interests. When having a conversation, don’t be too shy to show who you are and what you appreciate. Only then will your new interior really feel like home.
Go out to investigate
Avoid disappointment and do your own research before speaking to an interior designer. Do you perhaps have people in your area, friends or family who have recently renovated their interior? Who do they recommend?
If you already have a very specific idea of the style you want to see in your interior, this can also be a basis for your choice. There are interior designers who have a distinctive style. You will soon see this reflected in the online portfolio or on social media such as Pinterest and Instagram. Want to be sure you’re doing business with a professional? Through the online portal of SNB Crispy you can consult the portfolios of more than 300 stylists who are members of the professional association.
Preparation
If you already have a floor plan and the dimensions of the room and furniture, it is worth taking it with you to the designer. You might even have created your own mood board with examples of spaces you love. Visualizing it for the designer will only make communication easier. Your budget is not completely unimportant to take into account. Therefore, before entering into agreements with the designer, enter into agreements with yourself (and your partner) on the budget.
Trust
Despite the fact that it is a business relationship, it is very pleasant if there is a click. So consider your feelings in your final decision. Are you sure the designer will create something beautiful? Brainstorming and being on the same page can also make the creative process a lot of fun!
