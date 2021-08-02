This discovery once again confirms Einstein’s astonishing progress in his time

For the first time, astronomers were able to see the back of a black hole, proving Albert Einstein was right, more than a century later.





Einstein’s general theory of relativity

of Telegraph Report that an international team of researchers passed for the first time We see the back of a supermassive black hole 800 million light years from our planet. This allowed them to prove Albert Einstein’s theory on the behavior of these mysterious celestial bodies.

Use these researchers Extremely powerful X-ray telescopes Study this black hole in the center of a distant galaxy. These astronomers observed the usual features of a black hole, but they also saw light, in the form of x-rays, emitted from the other side of a black hole.

for information, Black holes are born when a massive star explodes into a supernova and then collapses on its own. Then it forms incomprehensible density mass, wipe everything nearby. It should therefore logically be impossible to see the light behind the black hole.





However, the tEinstein’s theory of general relativity predicted in 1915 The gravitational pull of black holes can be so obvious that they distort the structure of space, twist magnetic fields, and bend light.

As a result, theEinstein’s work confirmed that it is possible to see light waves ejected from the other side of the black hole, due to the deformation of the magnetic fields, Then it works like a mirror.

Experts have accepted the theory, but have not yet been able to directly observe the phenomenon. But thanks to modern telescopes and the development of very sensitive instruments, this is now possible.

Discovery of the capital

Dan Wilkins, astrophysicist at Stanford University, and studied the mechanics of the destruction of atoms and electrons by a black hole, as well as the resulting X-rays.

Looking at the data, he saw what he expected – x-rays emitted directly to Earth from the core of the black hole. But Also noticed some unexpected echoes after a short while. They were X-rays projected in the opposite direction to that of the Earth, but which bounced off the magnetic field of the black hole.





This discovery was published in nature, proves once again that Einstein was right and supports the theory of general relativity. the Professor Roger Blandford from Stanford University, co-author of the study, said:

Fifty years ago, when astrophysicists began to speculate on the behavior of a magnetic field near a black hole, they had no idea that one day we would have the technologies to observe it directly and put implemented Einstein’s general theory of relativity.

The work of characterizing and understanding these celestial bodies continues and will require further observations. Part of that future will be: European Space Agency X-ray Observatory, Athens (advanced high-energy astrophysics telescope). As a lab member of Steve Allen, professor of physics at Stanford University and of particle physics and astrophysics at SLAC, Wilkins was involved in the development of some of the raceveld imaging detector for Athens. Wilkins said:

The mirror is much larger than the one we’ve ever had on an x-ray telescope and allows us to take high-resolution images with much shorter observation times. So the picture we’re going to get from the data is now going to be much clearer with these new observatories.



