Google Keep now lets you set these beautiful note backgrounds

Google Keep has finally got another update, and this time we see some fun wallpapers to brighten up your notes (and yourself too).

Cute wallpapers in Google Keep

You could already set colors for each note in Google Keep, but Google is now expanding the creative options with a new option: background images. You can find the backgrounds in the same place as the colors:

Open Google Keep Tap the plus sign to create a new note or open an existing note Tap the painter’s palette in the menu at the bottom left Choose one of the 9 colorful backgrounds (broccoli!)

All the backgrounds are very beautiful and cool and cover the entire note as well as the status bar and navigation bar at the bottom of your phone screen. It all looks very good. You’ll also see a preview of the wallpaper in the preview of all your notes in Google Keep. Wallpapers are now available on Android and iOS, but not yet with Google Keep on the web.

While downloading the app or updating, you can quickly check out our top Google Keep tips.