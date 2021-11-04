This actor is the most beautiful man in the world according to science … we check everything!

The Beauty Phi Golden Quota is used in engineering, painting, music, math, architecture or archeology for business planning. Leonardo da Vinci used it to paint the Vitruvian Man and draw the ideal proportions of the man. For this, the distances between the different organs (nose, mouth, eyes and ears) are divided and the closer they are to the irrational number Phi (1618), the more beautiful the person must be.

The biggest winner is …

He starred in the upcoming Batman movie and made his debut in the movie that rocked every teenage girl of the 2000s. dusk. The most beautiful man in the world according to science is none other than British actor Robert Pattinson. The golden ratio is 92.15%. ” Robert Pattinson was the big winner when all facial features were measured for physical perfection. It was in the top five in almost every category, with the features of a classic shape and a beautifully crafted jawline. Her below average score is just her thin, flat lips. ‘explains plastic surgeon Julian de Silva. of She has Sun stores. In the rest of the ranking we find other handsome kids: Henry Cavill (91.64%), Bradley Cooper (91.08%), Brad Pitt (90.51%) or even George Clooney (89.91%).

The perfect face according to science

The face that would be 100% perfect is the combination of Hugh Jackman’s face shape, eye position, forehead, Henry Cavill’s lips, David Beckham’s chin, and Ryan Gosling’s nose. Imagine what this perfect man would look like. In the meantime, we can still enjoy the beautiful face of Robert Pattinson.

