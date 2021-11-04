More space to live and work in De Ronde Venen thanks to regional cooperation

In recent years, De Ronde Venen has collaborated with 15 municipalities in Utrecht on the integral spatial perspective (PIR). This vision document describes the challenges facing the region until 2040 in the areas of housing, work, mobility, greenery, energy and health. The aim is to maintain and if possible improve the pleasant living and working environment. Ambitions to build 4,800 housing units in De Ronde Venen by 2040 and to expand the Mijdrecht business park by at least 12 hectares have been included in the IRP. This strengthens the position of the municipality to actually achieve the goals in the field of life and work.

The regional approach of 16 Utrecht municipalities does not only ensure that the challenges are distributed evenly across the region. It also strengthens the position of individual municipalities with the province in achieving ambitions. Alderman Rein Kroon is satisfied with the result he obtained on behalf of De Ronde Venen. “It is very important for the future of our municipality that we have more space to live and work. IRP supports our intention to build 4,800 homes by 2040. For its own residents – with particular attention to beginners and seniors – and for new families. It offers the possibility of building outside the limits of the existing village under certain conditions. Living and working are closely linked. This is why it is an important result that the expansion of the Mijdrecht business park with the IRP is a further step. The Mijdrecht business park is number 1 in the region as an expansion site. This expansion is desperately needed to provide entrepreneurs with the necessary space.

Joint lobby of the municipality and entrepreneurs

In 2019, the municipality commissioned a survey on space needs from entrepreneurs. The investigation showed that for a vital business park Mijdrecht, an extension of 12 hectares was necessary north or east of the current area. It was therefore an important subject for the municipality of De Ronde Venen in the discussions on the IRP.

Daniël Storm, President of the Association of Industrial Interests (VIB) is enthusiastic that the envisaged expansion has been included in the vision document. “The college, civil servants and city council are always open to consultation. Our common objective is a healthy local economy, with sustainable developments, opportunities for all, better accessibility and an attractive working environment… which contribute to a pleasant business climate. The municipality and the VIB have worked together in recent years in the region for the extension of the Mijdrecht business park. The city council approved it in mid-2020. The fact that it has been included in the IRP is an excellent result of our common lobbying.

Town halls on the move

The integral spatial perspective will be discussed in the coming months in the municipal councils of the 16 member municipalities of Utrecht. Rondeveen’s board is expected to review the IRP in November. Once city councils have accepted the IRP, agreements will be made with residents, entrepreneurs and social institutions to resume implementation.



