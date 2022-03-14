These celebrities dream of breaking into the United States

Rico Verhoeven

Although Rico is already known worldwide for his skills in the ring, the kickboxer also dreams of another international career. If it’s up to Rico to decide, he will one day play in major American films. He does not hide that it is his dream to become an actor. In his recently launched documentary – aptly named dream big – he talks about it. “I’ve been working on the next career for a long time and that’s acting.” He also explains that he was interested in acting from an early age, as he sometimes saw elements of combat in it. Someone who inspires him is Arnold Schwarzenegger, who has managed to rise to prominence as an actor alongside his bodybuilding career. Martial artist Jean-Claude Van Damme was also able to motivate Rico to pursue his acting dream.

Rico is realistic and knows that a day will come when he will have to choose between playing or fighting. He hopes that he will have achieved what he wanted in terms of fighting and that he can choose to act.