These 7 places should give Rotterdam a “green city lung”

If it is owned by the municipality, public places will become more attractive for recreation, exercise and socializing. Heat stress should also be reduced, heavy rain showers should be better absorbed, and houses will be built in places where this was not possible before due to noise or air pollution. Alderman Bert Wijbenga (outdoor space) signed a city agreement on Tuesday, which includes seven city projects that will be addressed over the coming period.

1. Hofplein and Westblaak

Hofplein in Rotterdam is known for the iconic fountain in the middle, but around it it is mainly a busy traffic square. The municipality wants to change this by transforming it into a green residential area, with grassed areas and squares full of trees. Automobile traffic circulates here.

In this way, more space should be created for recreation and cyclists and pedestrians have more passage. The route to and from the city center also needs to be improved.

The Westblaak is now mainly a busy highway, where traffic is regularly blocked. The town wants to reduce the number of lanes and give more space to pedestrians, cyclists and other holidaymakers. This not only has a positive effect on air quality and noise production, but also lowers the temperature due to the reduction of asphalt. A boulevard with flowerbeds full of flowers and plants is the idea, where there is enough space to collect water during heavy rains. “Rotterdam will soon have its own Blaakpark right in the city center,” according to the municipality.

2. Prince Alexanderplein

Rotterdam’s Alexander Station and the nearby Prins Alexanderplein are major arteries. The metro and train station have already been renovated, but it is now the turn of the outside, according to the municipality. Plantings, new paving and benches should make the place more attractive to travelers, contractors and residents.

3. Hofbogenpark

The two-kilometer-long park on the roof of the Hofbogen is expected to become a new icon for the city, the municipality said. The old railway viaduct that crosses different parts of the city must contribute to the collection of water with an intelligent and circular water system.

Plans for the Netherlands’ largest rooftop park have been around much longer, but time and time again plans have been thwarted by problems.

4. Maashaven Park

Maashaven Park will be a seven hectare park with sunbathing areas, trees, plants and drops. This should also be a boost for the neighboring Maassilo, as the park provides space for festivals and events.

The Maashaven is surrounded by densely populated urban neighborhoods. There are hardly any green places to stay at the moment.

5. Schouwburgplein

The Schouwburgplein in Rotterdam is actually a place at the top of a car park, surrounded by Theater Rotterdam, De Doelen and Pathé Schouwburgplein. In the new plan, the square must become a whole, with materials coordinated between them. “The square becomes in a way an extension of the scenes inside”, specifies the town. To achieve this, a new floor will be installed on the roof of the parking lot and there will be more greenery. A water storage system is also being built here.

6. Rijnhaven Park

A place of rest and excitement, the Municipality of Rotterdam writes on Rijnhaven Park. The area will include 2,500 new homes, a lush urban park, a beach and trees for relaxation. There must also be space for “affordable activities” and office space.

7. Riverside Park Feijenoord

Green is also expected to play an important role in the Feyenoord City project. Bare and stony car parks will disappear and public spaces will be created in the form of green spaces and parks. In the outer bend of the Nieuwe Maas, from Eiland van Brienenoord to Mallegat Park, a riverside park will be created with tidal nature and recreational opportunities.