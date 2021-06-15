extreme weather: US braces for new heat records | Science & Planet

In the western United States, it will blow in the coming days. Weather models indicate that the temperature can rise above 50 ° C. Bad for health, but also for the electricity network and the fight against forest fires.



Martijn peters



June 15, 2021













They sweat not only here, but across the ocean as well. An intense drought has been raging for several weeks in the western United States. Over the past 20 years, such extreme weather events have never been more prevalent there. Unfortunately, no improvement is in sight. Plus, a heat wave this week is actually going to make the situation worse.

At the start of the week, temperatures of over 40 ° C were already measured. And they are expected to continue to increase. The inhabitants are used to it, but this heat wave is exceptional. In Nevada and Arizona, for example, heat records of 51.6 and 53.3 ° C could be broken and lows should not drop below 30 ° C at night.

Heat and drought create a dangerous situation. Extremely high temperatures lead to heat cramps, exhaustion, and stroke. Something that is only amplified when power grids are overloaded and water supplies dwindle. And then there are the top 20 wildfires currently causing problems in Arizona, California, and other parts of the west. Cooling is therefore more than welcome.