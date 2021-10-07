There will also be room for the car in The Hague in the future.

By determining the parking standards in The Hague, The Hague VVD ensured that the city remains livable for car owners in the future. Along with the CDA, the Liberals tabled an amendment to ensure that enough parking spaces are built in new neighborhoods or neighborhoods under renovation. “We don’t believe in an approach to drive the car out of town, but to improve freedom of choice. That’s why we want to make sure that there are enough parking spaces for (future) residents of The Hague, ”says VVD adviser Det Regts.

The parking standard determines the number of parking spaces to be created. The amendment leaves a lot more room for developers to deviate from the norm if necessary. “No maximum number, but personalization,” Regts emphasizes. For the VVD of The Hague, this amendment is not isolated. “We want more space on the street for greenery, homes, playgrounds and other facilities. We do this, among other things, by focusing more on underground parking lots. ‘

The Hague VVD continues to fight for a city that invests more in public transport and other modes of transport, but where there is also room for motorists. “It concerns families, entrepreneurs and essential professions like doctors and agents. They have cars to get to work, or to their families and friends outside of town. We remain committed to these people.



