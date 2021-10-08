Ministry of Education, Science and Culture earns money from school rental – Dagblad Suriname

How does the physical environment influence student learning? In the weeks leading up to the school vacation, schools were visited in the city and district to examine the physical defects of school buildings. Assuming that school buildings and surrounding facilities can influence the performance of teachers, students and parents. Several things have happened to us.

Redundant clock

We met a group of citizens who wanted to make a gesture of gratitude to a school. It was proposed to donate a clock. It was noted: “Who still needs a clock in the digital age? These days, almost everyone has a smartphone in their pocket. Clocks have become obsolete, so to speak. Even watches are being supplanted. Finally, it was decided to give a sealed envelope.

Humor

He was joked: “Now I understand why almost all the clocks in town are run down or have stopped. Even the clock in the Independence Square building which houses the Ministry of Finance is not maintained. The school’s end-of-year meeting was well attended. Those present were pleasantly entertained by singing and reading.

Empty battery

When we visited the school, it was noticed that each room had a wall clock. They all stopped. We guessed: “The battery is empty. A clock was removed from the wall, which contained an oxidized battery which rendered the clock useless. It seems that all the clocks in the school suffer the same fate.

Weak school funds

This experience sparked the conversation about the needs of the school: “The school’s cash flow is low. You see for yourself, even the batteries cannot be bought. There are a lot of flaws in school. Small, simple matters, which can be handled by the school itself, become more important and difficult to fix.

Moni no

“To fill the school checkouts, before the Covid-19 made its appearance, the school days were still animated by activities. But because of the pandemic, we must now refrain from it. Parental contribution has practically ceased due to the economic situation. We don’t have to knock on the door of the ministry because moni do de. This is while the ministry earns money by renting rooms to churches and other organizations, which organize services and develop after-school activities there. These revenues are collected by the ministry. It would be nice if the rent went to the school coffers.

