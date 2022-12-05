China has more illegal foreign police stations worldwide to track down Chinese citizens than previously thought. from one New report Human Rights Organization Protect the Guardians It turns out that at least 102 offices in 53 countries, including the Netherlands, are involved. reported earlier It covers more than fifty offices.

Over the years, Beijing has become more aggressive in tracking down Chinese citizens abroad allegedly involved in telecom or internet fraud. They are intimidated and threatened from overseas offices to ‘force’ them to return to China so they can be prosecuted. Such offices are against diplomatic rules. According to China, they are only “foreign service offices” where citizens can be helped to renew their passports or driver’s licenses.

Report Patrol and persuadePublished on Monday, it is a follow-up to a report released in September 110 foreign, reported more than fifty Chinese police stations abroad. The title of the report refers to the national emergency number of the Chinese police. According to the report, the Netherlands also had two police stations, in Amsterdam and Rotterdam. Minister Wopke Hoekstra (Foreign Affairs, CDA) noted this in early November “Totally unacceptable” and demanded immediate closure.

Other countries alarmed by the findings also launched investigations or closed Chinese offices, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Austria and Spain.

In late November, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said at the G20 summit in Bali that he condemned Chinese “interference” in his country. indicated Xi’s dismay at inviting Trudeau – in bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping. In front of the cameras.

Eleven offices in Italy

A report published today shows that Italy has 11 Chinese service offices, the highest number of any country. China also has offices in Australia, New Zealand, United Arab Emirates, Croatia and Romania.

In Italy, China’s influence goes further. The country has signed several bilateral agreements since 2015 for cooperation between Chinese and Italian police forces in several cities, including Milan, Rome, Venice and Prato near Florence. Chinese police officers are helping their Italian counterparts to help and protect Chinese tourists.

Notably, the human rights organization notes that Italian authorities have yet to announce an investigation into the operation of the Chinese offices or condemn their existence. In September, the Interior Ministry under Mario Draghi’s government said it was “not surprised” about the offices.

Internet fraud

The Chinese investigation focuses on, among other things, suspects trying to use chat programs to persuade people to invest in seemingly legitimate products. To enforce that ‘demand’, family members in China are intimidated or cut off from utilities and education. Earlier reports by security guards have shown that even if the individuals involved have not been proven to have committed criminal offences, threats have not been avoided.

China claims that between April 2021 and July 2022, 230,000 Chinese suspects have already been successfully ‘persuaded’. A Chinese Foreign Ministry official in Shanghai openly admitted to a Spanish newspaper in October El Corrio China is really trying to get the nationals back to China. “Bilateral agreements are very tough and Europe is against extradition to China. I don’t see what’s wrong with putting pressure on the culprits so that justice takes its course,” said the official, who wished to remain anonymous. The report shows how China thinks about international conventions on crime. Bringing perpetrators or dissidents to justice is more important than respecting the international legal order.

Safeguard Defenders operates from Madrid and focuses mainly on human rights abuses in China. Researchers from the conservationist group will speak on Thursday European Parliament on the findings of the public inquiry.