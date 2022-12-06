Apple allows app developers to charge lower and higher prices on the App Store than ever before. With the move, the US tech group wants to deflect attention from many critics of the high commissions app makers pay Apple on App Store sales.

Prices can now start at 29 cents on the dollar. Earlier, it was down to 49 cents for subscriptions and 99 cents for apps. The maximum amount has been increased to $10,000, which is $999.99. Developers also get new options to set prices in different countries and currencies.

According to Bloomberg News, this is a major shake-up in the pricing structure of the App Store, which was established in 2008. This site has received a lot of criticism in recent years. Developers and regulators have particularly complained about the 30 percent commission Apple charges on all app purchases and other restrictions.

In the United States, Apple last year settled a claim from a small app maker for $100 million. But it may not stop there. Earlier this year, the boss of music streaming service Spotify urged the European Commission to speed up its crackdown on Apple’s anti-competitive behavior.

Earlier this year, Apple already changed its policy for the App Store in the Netherlands following an intervention by the Netherlands’ Commission for Consumers and Markets (ACM). That case is about dating apps. Apple has promised to allow dating apps to use multiple payment methods. ACM fined Apple a total of 50 million euros.

There was more news for Apple on Tuesday. For example, the team also announced a new functionality for Apple Music, called Sing. With this, users are helped to sing along with the songs through the lyrics visuals.

Bloomberg, based on insiders, said Apple may have developed a less ambitious plan to build its own car. The vehicle’s arrival will be delayed a year to 2026, and it won’t be a fully self-driving car. Instead, the car can only drive autonomously on highways.

Apple declined to comment on news of the car project. There has been speculation for years about the so-called Apple Car, with rumors of plans ranging from building its own electric car to an operating system for cars.