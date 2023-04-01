By means of: Sanne Brussels



Sat, Apr 1, 10:00 a.m.

General



THOLEN- The ZLM Tour will start and end on Saturday June 10 in the municipality of Roosendaal, but will also pass through Tholen. The organization announced this at a press conference yesterday.

For many years, the ZLM Tour has been the ideal preparation race for sprinting teams who want to score in the Tour de France a few weeks later. In the past, Mark Cavendish, Marcel Kittel, André Greipel and Dylan Groenewegen, among others, have already won stage victories on the ZLM Tour. A few weeks later, they also took stage victories in the Tour de France. In 2022, it was the future man of Jumbo-Visma, Olav Kooij, who also won the final classification with three stage victories. In the 2023 edition, Kooij will in any case have to face none other than Mark Cavendish, who is preparing for the Tour de France.

Departure from the WielerExperience, crossing Zeeland and arrival in Roosendaal-West

WielerExperience Roosendaal forms the backdrop for the start of the Saturday stage. This place offers all the facilities in the field of cycling, such as a one kilometer asphalt track, pump track, MTB track and Dirt Jump. From there, the neutralized route leaves for a grand tour around Roosendaal via the municipalities of Steenbergen, Tholen and Reimerswaal, among others. The Oesterdam must be settled with the passage between Tholen and Reimerswaal. The province of Zeeland will therefore have a third day of racing in the ZLM Tour. The peloton then returns to Roosendaal via Woensdrecht for a number of local laps through Roosendaal-West, over part of the route of the Draai van de Kaai, over the Borchwerf and along the Nieuwe Roosendaalse Vliet. The finish will be on the Jan Vermeerlaan, which will be cleared of all traffic obstacles, especially for cyclists. “We are very happy to have a municipality that has so much confidence in our event. Roosendaal really uses the ZLM Tour to profile itself with inspiring top sport and the ZLM Tour is ideal for that,” says organizer Joost van Wijngaarden.

The ZLM Tour 2023 starts on Wednesday evening June 7 with a prologue in Heinkenszand. Also on the second day, the province of Zeeland will be the battleground for the stage race. On this day, a classic ride through central Zeeland will be taken between Westkapelle and ‘s-Heerenhoek. At the weekend it is therefore possible in North Brabant with departure and arrival on Saturday in Roosendaal and on Sunday in Oosterhout. The route for Friday’s stage will be announced at a later date.