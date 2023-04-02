The United States and South Korea want to sue Kwon Do-hyeong, founder of bankrupt crypto firm Terraform Labs. The two countries are asking for the extradition of Do Kwon, who was arrested last week in the Montenegrin capital, Podgorica.

Do Kwon was arrested along with a second person as they attempted to board a plane bound for Dubai. The arrest came after Interpol sent a search request for the founder of Terra last year. South Korean authorities have also issued an international arrest warrant. Do Kwan is accused of leaving his stable investors a $40 billion loss in the crash.

Accused of falsifying official documents

Reuters now reports that the couple have been charged with falsifying official documents. For example, when they were arrested, both had Costa Rican and Belgian passports with them, in addition to laptops and other devices that they carried in their luggage.

US and South Korean authorities have submitted a request for Do Kwan’s extradition to Montenegrin authorities. The two countries also want to get their hands on the devices seized during the arrest.