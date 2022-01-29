UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – A UN Security Council meeting on Monday on the building of Russian troops on the Ukraine border will be “an opportunity to clarify what Russia is doing,” a senior US government official said. He pointed out that the General Assembly may try to stop the debate.

“While I think there will be some contradictions and some misinformation … Russia has a clear opportunity to inform the Security Council whether they see the path of diplomacy or are interested in continuing the conflict,” the US official said. Anonymous.

Russia has amassed nearly 100,000 troops near its border with Ukraine, while it has refused to plan an invasion. Several rounds of talks went without progress, but the United States, NATO and Russia all opened the door for further talks.

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas Greenfield met publicly with 15 members of the Security Council on Thursday and asked that Russia’s “threatening behavior” against Ukraine and the building of Russian troops on Ukraine’s borders be discussed in Belarus.

Russia’s deputy ambassador to the United Nations, Dmitry Polyansky, on Friday dismissed Thomas Greenfield’s comments as “baseless allegations and assumptions.”

“We hope that members of the UN Security Council (UN Security Council) will not support an open public relations stunt that could damage the UN Security Council’s reputation,” Polyanski said in a tweet, suggesting that Russia could be invited to vote on an attempt. To stop the crowd.

Any member of the Security Council may call for a vote to ban the meeting. It needs at least nine votes to move the crowd forward, with China, Russia, the United States, Britain and France unable to use their veto. The UN says any attempt to halt Monday’s meeting is likely to fail.

“We hope there will be widespread support in the council for this meeting,” the US official said. A second U.S. government official described the council meeting as “a deterrent to our diplomatic efforts.”

The United Nations Security Council has met dozens of times to discuss the crisis in Ukraine since Russia annexed Crimea in 2014. Since Russia is one of the five veto powers of the Council, he cannot take any action.

