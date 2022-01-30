‘The Book of Boba Fed’ was viewed many times better than most Netflix series
Netflix loses new series from streaming service Disney +.
We now feel better about how popular it is Book by Boba Fett No. Nielsen data for the week from December 27, 2021 to February 2, 2022 shows that the series was viewed for a total of 389 million minutes in the United States.
Saw a lot
Came with it Book by Boba Fett According to Nielsen, only in the eighth place of the week. But the fact that the series only had 1 episode online at the time and was only shown for five days out of seven is more popular than some Netflix series, which had the entire season online.
About what Stay close Inside The Great British Baking Show From Netflix? The full seasons of these have already begun Book by Boba Fett The better.
Not only that, Book by Boba Fett Scored almost the same Lost in space Inside Quir eyeBoth Netflix series had a full season.
Check out the first ten full below.
1. Cobra coy (Netflix), watched 2.42 billion minutes
2. The Witcher (Netflix), watched 1.83 billion minutes
3. Emily in Paris (Netflix), watched 1.11 billion minutes
4. The wheel of time (Prime Video), 630 million minutes watched
5. Hockey (Disney +), watched 539 million minutes
6. Quir eye (Netflix), 466 million minutes viewed
7. Lost in space (Netflix), 452 million minutes viewed
8. Book by Boba Fett (Disney +), watched 389 million minutes
9. Stay close (Netflix), watched 349 million minutes
10. The Great British Baking Show (Netflix), 338 million minutes watched
