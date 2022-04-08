Washington (AP / AFP) – The US government has temporarily banned the export of US goods to three Russian airlines in violation of previously imposed sanctions by these companies. According to Washington, this includes state-owned airlines Aeroflot and Azur Air and Utair.

The U.S. Department of Commerce last month warned that Boeing planes would continue to fly in defiance of sanctions imposed in connection with the Ukraine invasion. In a statement, the ministry said licensed airlines operated flights within Russia and to countries such as China, Vietnam, Turkey, India and the United Arab Emirates without US approval.

If violated, Aeroflot, Azure Air and Utair will be banned from receiving US goods for the next 180 days. “We cut off access to goods from the United States, but we also cut off re-exports of goods of American descent from abroad,” Commerce Secretary Gina Raymondo said in a statement.

Abramovich

“Any companies that violate our export regulations, especially for the benefit of Vladimir Putin and to the detriment of the Ukrainian people, will feel the full force of the sector’s enforcement,” Raymondo said.

Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, who has owned English football club Chelsea for years, has violated the ban by using a Gulf jet. However, the Americans did not take any punitive action against him because of his participation in the peace talks with Ukraine in Turkey.

In addition to the trade sector action, the US Treasury Department announced sanctions against the Russian state-owned Alroza, one of the world’s largest diamond mining companies. The Foreign Ministry also added to the list the Russian state-owned United Shipbuilding Corporation and its subsidiaries and board members.