Chocolate maker Ferrero on Thursday evening asked retailers in the United States to recall some Kinder chocolates due to Salmonella contamination.

As Easter approaches, the Italian manufacturer is recalling Kinder chocolates already sold in several European countries (France, Belgium, UK, Ireland, Sweden and the Netherlands) this week. “There are currently no confirmed cases in the United States and neither children nor Ferrero products have been affected by this recall,” the company said in a statement.

Ferrero also said he was cooperating with US health officials on cases reported in Europe. In the European Union and the United Kingdom, 105 salmonella infections have already been linked to eating Kinder Surprise and Scopus.

Contaminated chocolate is made in a Belgian factory in Arlon. The first case was diagnosed on Jan. 7, according to health officials. The cause of the Salmonella outbreak at the Ferro factory in Arlon was the filtration of two raw material reservoirs. Pollution was discovered on December 15 at the Arlon factory.

