The turbulent career of director Peter Bogdanovich

According to Bill Teck, the director of the documentary A Day Since Yesterday: Peter Bogdanovich and the Lost American Film, it was a sum of factors. For starters, Bogdanovich’s personality. He was cocky, arrogant and pushy. And had made few friends in Hollywood. When this illustrious trio followed a few lesser films, they lined up there to put Bogdanovich in his place.

But the main reason for Bogdanovich’s decline was the vicissitudes surrounding his moral comedy They all laughed from 1981. After a falling out with studio 20th Century Fox, Bogdanovich decided to release the film himself, which would ultimately cost him dearly. The final blow came when Playboy actress and model Dorothy Stratten, with whom Bogdanovich had started a relationship on set, was murdered by her ex during the film’s editing. “I also lost my father that day,” says one of Bogdanovich’s daughters from a previous relationship in the documentary.

They all laughed then – just like the director – silently disappeared from the scene. Until years later, it appeared on a Quentin Tarantino Top 10 list, and his colleagues Wes Anderson and Noah Baumbach cited the film as one of the major influences on their work. Tarantino, Anderson and Baumbach all have their say in Teck’s 2014 documentary, as does Bogdanovich, who died earlier this year.