The tennis teams of Italy and the United States in the final of the United Cup
Stefanos Tsitsipas’ victory over Matteo Berrettini did not prevent the Italian tennis team from reaching the final of the United Cup, a mixed tournament in Sydney. Greek Tsitsipas gave his country the first point (2-1) after two defeats, but then saw Italy’s Lucia Bronzetti score the third and decisive point against Valentini Grammatikopoulou: 6-2 6-3. Italy will face the United States in the final.
Tsitsipas had made things exciting in Sydney with his victory in three sets (4-6 7-6 (2) 6-4), where the tennis players are preparing for the Australian Open. It was a much needed victory after Italian victories over Martina Trevisan and Lorenzo Musetti on Friday. This put pressure on Grammatikopoulou, who, however, knew after a set and the necessary tears that she was working on a hopeless mission.
Taylor Fritz had previously offered the decisive point to the Americans against Poland by beating Hubert Hurkacz in two sets: 7-6 (5) 7-6 (5). On Friday, Team USA had already taken a 2-0 lead with wins from Jessica Pegula and Frances Tiafoe. The remaining matches were also won by the Americans: Madison Keys in singles, Fritz and Pegula in mixed doubles.
