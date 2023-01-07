Al-Nassr spared no effort to show the world the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo. A sold-out stadium – some 25,000 people paid 4 euros to watch the presentation in the stadium – eagerly awaited CR7. In all the excitement, Ronaldo forgot for a moment which country he was in royal salary will win.

Ronaldo said he had many options after leaving Manchester United, such as Portugal, the United States and also Australia. So why did he choose Al-Nassr? “I don’t care what people have to say about it. Football is different here, but playing here in South Africa is not the end of my career. I’m glad to be here. I had seen him in Europe, so I’m looking forward to playing in this competition.”

The Portuguese himself didn’t really seem to realize he was talking about South Africa instead of Saudi Arabia, but luckily there are still plenty of attentive viewers who remind him of that via social media. Or like the British The mirror writes: ,, Let’s hope he’ll be much sharper in front of goal…”

