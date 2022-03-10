The shorter the growl, the happier the pig: scientists analyze more than 7,000 sound recordings

Scientists from eight European countries analyzed more than 7,000 recordings of growling pigs. Using an algorithm, they were able to determine if the growl in question expressed a positive emotion such as joy or excitement, or if the pig was experiencing stress or fear.

It turns out that the shorter the growl, the better the pig feels about himself. A musical growl that starts high and ends low also indicates a pig that feels good, for example when there is a cute new toy to discover.

Activities such as free-roaming or sleeping in a heap with other pigs also provide short, contented grunts. In contrast, pigs emit a high-pitched, long-lasting growl in stressful situations, such as a fight between piglets or transport to the slaughterhouse.

The piglets analyzed come from 411 domestic pigs of all ages, from piglets to adults.

The researchers want to develop an application using Knor’s algorithm. Farmers can use them in their barn to check animal welfare. According to the scientists, the algorithm could also be able to interpret the sounds of other mammals.

A pig in a stable on a farm. PNA picture