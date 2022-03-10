Henk Peter Kip (Mitros) on the housing shortage

The housing shortage is getting worse and yet the housing associations are building far too little. How did it happen? Henk Peter Kip, chairman of the board of the housing company Mitros, is a guest at BNR Business.

Kees de Kort

Every day, just after noon, presenter Thomas van Zijl discusses the economic situation with macroeconomist and commentator Kees de Kort.

meeting room sign

More and more companies are withdrawing from Russia. And: Schiphol and Ballast Nedam bombard each other with multi-million claims over a failed construction project. We discuss this and more in the breakout room panel, with:

– Jeroen Vercauteren, M&A specialist associated with Factor Corporate Acquisitions

– Hélène Vletter-van Dort, professor of financial law and governance at Erasmus University and, among others, member of the supervisory board of Intertrust and NN Group

trust science

Top scientist Hans Clevers left for the Swiss pharmaceutical company Roche. Ineke Sluiter, director of the Royal Netherlands Academy of Arts and Sciences, is today the guest of the in-depth discussion. We talk to him about avoiding conflicts of interest and trust in science.

Associate

She was first an HR consultant at Accenture, then she coached athletes at FC Groningen in the balance between training and recovery and now she has started her own successful energy management agency. This week’s business partner is Lieke Wolfraad from OneWave.

