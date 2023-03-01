Ahold Delhaize CEO Franz Müller Image by ANP / Koen van Wiel

That is an increase of 8 tons. This can be read in the supermarket group’s annual report, which came out on Wednesday. Top executive pay at Ahold Delhaize has a nearly identical base salary to Müller. It refers to bonuses paid partly in cash and in shares, in addition to pension and other payments.

In particular, these salaries also increased in value for other executives last year. Among them is Kevin Holt, CEO of Aholt Delhaize in the US, where the group has performed well. The American boss earned 6.6 million euros more than CEO Müller.

Ahold Delhaize’s turnover rose 15.9 percent to 23.3 billion euros in the final quarter of last year. For the full year 2022, turnover of 87 billion euros, up more than 15 percent. Ahold Delhaize was left with 2.5 billion euros, compared to 2.2 billion euros in 2021. The company had particularly strong sales in the US, where profit margins were higher than in Europe.

Ahold’s directors’ salaries in 2021 were lower than in the previous year. For example, Müller earned more than 6 million euros in 2020, and about 5.7 million euros a year later. That year, Ahold Delhaize’s supervisory board decided to shift cash bonuses downward: instead of 150 percent of their base salary, directors received 125 percent.