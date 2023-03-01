Supermarket group Aholt Delhaize’s high profits also go to the top tier of the company behind Albert Heijn and bol.com. For example, CEO Franz Muller saw his pay rise by eight tonnes last year to more than 6.5 million euros. This can be read in the company’s annual report.

Top executive salaries at Ahold Delhaize are made up of roughly the same base salary as Müller. It refers to bonuses paid partly in cash and in shares, in addition to pension and other payments. In particular, these salaries also increased in value for other executives last year. Among them is Kevin Holt, CEO of Aholt Delhaize in the US. As a result, he earned more than Müller, slightly more than 6.6 million euros.

Ahold Delhaize’s turnover rose 15.9 percent to 23.3 billion euros in the final quarter of last year. For the full year 2022, there was a turnover of 87 billion euros, an increase of more than 15 percent. Ahold Delhaize was left with 2.5 billion euros, compared to 2.2 billion euros in 2021. The company had particularly strong sales in the US, where profit margins were higher than in Europe.

Salary

Ahold’s directors’ salaries in 2021 were lower than in the previous year. For example, Müller earned more than 6 million euros in 2020, and about 5.7 million euros a year later. That year, Ahold Delhaize’s supervisory board decided to adjust cash bonuses downward: instead of 150 percent of their base salary, executives received only 125 percent.