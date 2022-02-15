The rocket that will crash into the moon is not from SpaceX after all

no hard evidence

Gray says he originally thought it was the SpaceX rocket from the DSCOVRthe mission went because the object could be seen near the moon two days after the launch of this mission. Other astronomers thought the same, so even though there was no hard evidence, they assumed it was SpaceX’s rocket.

New data now shows that this is highly unlikely. According to astronomer Jon Giorgini, the DSCOVR rocket was far from the moon at the time. This prompted Gray to rethink what the object might be.

Ultimately, he calculated that the object was probably part of the Chinese Chang’e 5T1 missile. This mission was launched in October 2013, but so far no one had recovered the piece of space junk. Gray says the object is still on a collision course with the moon.