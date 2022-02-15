Emergency update for Google Chrome due to zero-day leak

the update to Chrome version 98.0.4758.102 will fix eight vulnerabilities. Google confirms that one of them is a so-called day zero-vulnerability. It is a flaw that is discovered by hackers before the developers even know about it. In this case, Google indicates that the flaw is already exploited.

Few details are known about the leak. What is known is that it resides in the “animations” part of the browser and hackers could potentially execute code in a hijacked browser. In the worst case, the culprits could be websites To adjust†

It is not uncommon for Google not to disclose any details. In this way, the company wants to prevent the error from being exploited on a large scale. After most users are able to install the update, Google can provide more information.