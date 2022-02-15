Emergency update for Google Chrome due to zero-day leak
the update to Chrome version 98.0.4758.102 will fix eight vulnerabilities. Google confirms that one of them is a so-called day zero-vulnerability. It is a flaw that is discovered by hackers before the developers even know about it. In this case, Google indicates that the flaw is already exploited.
Few details are known about the leak. What is known is that it resides in the “animations” part of the browser and hackers could potentially execute code in a hijacked browser. In the worst case, the culprits could be websites To adjust†
It is not uncommon for Google not to disclose any details. In this way, the company wants to prevent the error from being exploited on a large scale. After most users are able to install the update, Google can provide more information.
Record number of zero-day leaks in 2021
During 2021, many more zero-day leaks were discovered than in previous years. of Overview which is tracked by Google, it quickly becomes clear that it is primarily three tech giants: Apple, Google and Microsoft. The latter company had to deal with no less than 21 zero-day vulnerabilities last year.
According to However, the list is not complete at Security.nl. Errors in WordPress, SonicWall and Zoho, among others, do not appear in the Google preview. Moreover, it is impossible to determine how many zero-day leaks there actually are. Hackers usually keep these discoveries secret and often don’t use them on a large scale because software developers would discover them faster.
Install manually
The Chrome update will roll out automatically in the coming days. If you don’t want to wait for that, you can also install it manually. Users should go to the Chrome menu by clicking on the three dots at the top right. If you then go to ‘Help’ and click on ‘About Google Chrome’, you will come to a screen where you can install the update.
“Bacon trailblazer. Certified coffee maven. Zombie lover. Tv specialist. Freelance communicator.”