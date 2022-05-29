President Chantoki congratulated him on his work in the APA Suriname Corporation LDC country and for opening his new office here. On Saturday 28 May 2022, during a visit to the company’s training ship off the coast of Suriname, the Head of State paid his respects. The visit comes at the invitation of Clay Brechs (Apache’s Executive Vice President) and Apache’s Country Manager Willem Bloom.

The President of Suriname was the guest of honor at the APA Suriname Corporation’s Open House on March 29 this year, where he was invited by officers Breitz and Bloom to visit the training ship so that the drilling operations could be closely watched. The Open House is part of the opening ceremony of Apache’s refurbished office and the opening ceremony of the Rasper-1 pit operations in Block 53. In addition to President Santoki, US Ambassador Karen Williams was airlifted to the scene by helicopter.

President Chandoki was honored with an invitation or his first visit to the training ship. He called on the coast a trusted ally of the Apache Corporation Suriname. The head of state noted that the company’s diligence led to the first discovery in the Suriname Sea. President Chandoki stressed the importance of a good partnership, which he believes is the key to optimal success. He pointed out that the Suriname government is ready to fulfill its role by supporting the activities of the Apache Corporation within the rules of the Suriname Government.

“You can send me any obstacles you face in dealing with the government and I will ensure that proper corrective measures are taken,” the head of state said.

He also noted the importance of local content and appealed to the Apache Corporation to work from Suriname as much as possible. The head of state added that he was aware that the coastal site for the Raspberry-1 well was located in Block 53, Trinidad. However, he underlined that Total Energies and Shell have decided to establish their coastal bases in Suriname.

President Chandoki stressed that local content is very important to the government because it will help strengthen and diversify the economy. The government is eagerly awaiting Apache’s first final investment in Block 58 because the company is also more interested in the area. President Chandoki congratulated Apache Corporation on every success in its operations on Block 53 Rasper-1.