20 U.S. Governors have called on President Biden and the U.S. Department of Commerce to end their investigation into the avoidance of tariffs on solar panels.

Earlier, a panel of 85 members of the House of Representatives and U.S. Senators had already asked Biden to expedite the hearing.

Axin Solar

Following Axin Solar’s request, President Biden’s administration decided in late March to launch an investigation into Chinese solar panel manufacturers’ breaches of import duties. Products will be shipped via Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand and Cambodia.

The study could lead to the imposition of additional import taxes of up to 250 percent on PV products from Southeast Asia, which currently accounts for 80 percent of solar panel imports to the United States. Without making a single mistake, the governors emphasized in their letter that widespread damage had already occurred. According to the latest data from the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), at least 318 solar projects have already been delayed or canceled, equivalent to 52 gigawatt peak solar panels.

From Indiana to California

The letter was signed by conservative governors of states such as Indiana and Kansas, as well as governors of climate change from Massachusetts and California.

Through governors, senators and representatives, at least one elected official in at least 35 states has called on President Biden to expedite a preliminary decision on the matter. SEIA President and CEO Abigail Ross Hopper said: “Governors also understand the importance of reliable, low-cost clean energy, and their letter shows how much business sector research is disrupting state economies, power grids, and local sectors of labor. With federal efforts to curb further climate change stalled, the Biden administration is now on track to set up clean energy targets at the state level. President Biden’s vision for an energy economy is becoming unattainable, and we urge the business community to make a negative initial decision as soon as possible.