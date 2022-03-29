The owner returns land from the former Rusthoven brickyard for one euro
Neighbor Harm Jonk would like the site of the former Rusthoven brick factory on the Damsterdiep in Wirdum to be restored to its former glory. That is why he decided to sell a plot of his land of about eighty by forty meters to the Het Groninger Landschap foundation.
Selling is a very big word because Jonk asked for the symbolic sum of one euro so that the site regains the shine it deserves according to him.
Between the dryers
The “sold” land of Jonk, who has lived next to the ruins for forty years, originally belonged to the brickworks. It was the space between the dryers at Rusthoven. This space was important to stimulate the process of drying the clay of the bricks.
The Landscape of Groningen wishes to preserve the remains of the brickyard, an important element of Groningen’s heritage, and open it to the public via, among other things, a pedestrian route. Work is currently suspended due to the breeding season.
a lot of hassle
Tichelwerk Rusthoven was closed in 1965. In the following years, the characteristic buildings and circular kilns fell increasingly into disrepair. Over the past few decades, much has been said about new owners, squatters who managed to occupy the site, soil contamination and the presence of bats in the remains of the factory.
In 2019, the Het Groninger Landschap foundation became the owner. He wants to give the old factory site a new purpose, in which the old values will not be lost.
Borg Rusthoven and Ekenstein
Together with the neighboring Borg Rusthoven and the Ekenstein estate, the ruins of the brickworks form a magnificent cultural and historical heritage on the Damsterdiep.
