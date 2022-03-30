Chance of heavy snow from tomorrow

Meteorologist Reinout van den Born from Weer.nl confirms that this is not an April Fool’s Day joke. ” It is very serious. It’s a weird situation, because we’ve been very hot and sunny lately. But a bubble of super cold air aloft enters our country from the north today and moves south along our west coast tomorrow.

At the same time, according to Van den Born, warm air enters Germany, which then moves north. “We are right on the border. This means that a small area of ​​low pressure is forming over the southeast of the Netherlands. This puts an area of ​​precipitation on track, and with those cold upper skies, that precipitation will fall over the center of the country as snow next night.

Late winter epidemic

A significant amount of precipitation is expected. “Some models measure up to 45 millimeters in total,” explains Van den Born. “Much of it won’t stay, because the ground is too hot for that. But you will see that the snow will remain on cars and lawns the following night. And from tomorrow late afternoon, and also overnight until Friday, snow will remain everywhere. Then a layer of snow can accumulate, in the highest parts of the country, perhaps thicker than 10 centimeters.

Saturday will be a sunny day, with temperatures around nine degrees above zero. According to Van den Born, there is a chance that the snow will remain until the weekend, especially in the south of the country. “There it will continue to snow until the afternoon, so the snow cover there can survive Friday. In the north it will be dry and everything will melt again. This translates into a very cold night until ‘see you on Saturday, because then it will clear up. Then the room can freeze to more than five degrees. The snow will melt on Saturday during the day, but that is of course a bizarre situation. A very late winter outbreak.