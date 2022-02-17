The Orange Women are linked with Germany, Ireland and debuting Chile in the 2022 World Cup group stage draw on Thursday. The fifteenth edition of the battle for the world title will be held this summer from July 1 to 17 in Spain and the Netherlands.

Co-hosts Spain play in Group C against Argentina, South Korea and Canada. The Netherlands and Spain will complete their group matches and a possible quarter-final in their own country. Group A and B matches will be played in Amstelveen, group C and D matches will be played in Terrassa.

National coach Raoul Ehren’s Belgium are in Group D with Australia, Japan and South Africa. They play their group matches on Spanish soil. India’s national coach Janneke Schopman and her Group B team are linked with England, New Zealand and China.

44 duels in two cities

The 44 matches of the 2022 World Cup will be played in two different countries for the first time in history. The host cities of Terrassa and Amstelveen are both the scene of the group stage, the four intermediate round matches (crossings), the eight qualifying matches for ninth to sixteenth places and the quarter-finals.

The semi-finals, the battle for third place and the final will all take place in Terrassa. A total of 24 World Cup matches will be played at the Estadi Olimpic in Terrassa and twenty at the Wagener Stadium in Amstelveen.

Look forward to fighting against Chile

Then the organization switched with Xan de Waard, who reacted on behalf of the orange team in the draw. “I’m looking forward to the match against Chile,” said the 167-cap international. “I’ve never played against them before.”

De Waard is currently with the Dutch national team in Mannheim, where the team completed a short internship. “Our preparation is somewhat difficult,” De Waard spoke about the troubled times the Dutch national team find themselves in. The internal investigation into their much-discussed performance culture is not yet complete and Alyson Annan has recently stepped down as national team coach. “We are looking forward to the next Pro League games,” said De Waard. “Hopefully we’ll be ready for the World Cup then.”

hundredth world cup match

The Orange Women will reach a milestone in their World Cup history next summer. If the Netherlands place in the last eight countries – which they have managed in thirteen of the fourteen previous World Cups – then the quarter-finals will be the 100th Women’s World Cup match. Orange have won 79 of their 96 World Cup matches so far, with another ten draws and seven defeats. Argentina (96 matches) and Germany (94) can also reach this milestone next summer.

With eight world titles, Orange is by far the most successful country in World Cup history. Argentina, Australia and Germany follow with two world titles each. The Netherlands are the reigning world champions after the glorious overall victory in London 2018, in which Ireland were easily ousted 6-0 in the final.