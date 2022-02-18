Russia expels US deputy ambassador: ‘Gradual escalation’ | Abroad

Bartle Gorman was expelled in retaliation for an earlier order to leave a Russian adviser in Washington, Moscow said, without giving details. Deputy Ambassador Gorman left Russia last week, according to a US source. Relations between Russia and the United States are at an all-time low. The US government warns almost daily of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The two superpowers have been at odds for some time over the staffing of their respective embassies. Moscow said late last year that employees who have been in their jobs for more than three years should go home. Gorman was there for less than that time and had a valid visa, a US State Department spokesperson said.

“Unfounded eviction”

The White House has called on Russia to end “unfounded expulsions” of diplomats and associates. “Now more than ever, it is crucial that our countries have the necessary personnel on the ground to facilitate contacts between our governments.”

France, Germany and several other European countries on Thursday warned Russia of serious consequences if the country moves into Ukraine. “We underline that any new military aggression against Ukraine will have enormous consequences and entail unprecedented costs,” reads a joint statement from the two countries, also signed by Estonia, Norway, Albania and the delegation of Ukraine. EU to the United Nations.

The signatories are deeply concerned about the concentration of Russian troops on the Ukrainian border. ‘We regret that Russia has not so far provided a satisfactory explanation’ for the troop build-up, German Ambassador Antje Leendertse told the UN during the UN Security Council meeting .