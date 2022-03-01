The Netherlands close the Winter Games with sixth place in the medal table

The Netherlands take a total of seventeen medals from China. With this, TeamNL finishes in sixth place in the Olympic medal table. This is one place less than at the two previous Winter Games in Sochi in Russia (2014) and Pyeongchang in South Korea (2018).

The Netherlands won eight gold, five silver and four bronze medals. In Sochi, the Dutch sports team had the most successful Winter Games in its history eight years ago with 24 medals, namely eight gold, seven silver and nine bronze. Four years ago, in Pyeongchang, the final tally was twenty medals: eight gold, six silver and six bronze.

Women win the most gold

The Netherlands owe sixth place mainly to women. Six of the eight gold medals in China have been won by a female member of TeamNL. The Netherlands was even the most successful country for women during these Winter Games.

Speed ​​skater Irene Schouten has won three Olympic titles, in the 3,000 and 5,000 meters and in the mass start. Speedy short-track Suzanne Schulting won gold in the 1,000 meters and also led the relay team to the Olympic title. Ireen Wüst won the sixth gold medal of her long skating career in the 1500 meters.

The Dutch have also won silver twice and bronze four times. The men won two gold medals and three silver medals in Beijing.

Norway most successful at Winter Games

Again, Norway was the top performer at the Winter Games. The country scored with sixteen gold medals, a record. The Norwegians also won eight silver and thirteen bronze medals. Norway owes the top spot in the medal standings mainly to the men. Ten gold medals came on behalf of the Norwegian men.

Germany finished second in the medal table. This was also the case in South Korea in 2018. The German team left the Chinese capital with twelve gold, ten silver and five bronze medals.

China surprised with third place in the final standings, just ahead of the United States. The host nation of the Winter Games came out with fifteen slices, nine of which were gold. The United States and Sweden, like TeamNL, have also won eight Olympic titles, but they are higher in the final standings due to more silver and bronze medals.

Most places for Russia

The Russian sports team got the most places after Norway, namely 32. But the team was still lagging behind, for example, the Netherlands. This is because the team has won fewer gold medals.

Italy, which will host the Winter Games in four years, took thirteenth place in the medal table, with two gold, seven silver and eight bronze. Canada, the country that took third place in the final standings four years ago, is now disappointed with eleventh place.

