Red Bull Racing car too heavy, Mazepin’s future even more uncertain | GPF Fan Recap





Editorial





Monday, February 28, 2022 9:43 PM

In this GPFans roundup, we bring you today’s most-read Formula 1 news. Below are the most talked about topics from the motorsport royal class, packed into one article. This way you are fully informed of all developments in just two minutes.

Nikita Mazepin’s future looks even more uncertain after today. It is quite possible that the Russian driver Haas will not take the start in Bahrain in March. The Portimão circuit is in talks with Formula 1 to possibly retake Russia’s place on the racing calendar, Fernando Alonso has spoken out on the controversial sacking of former race director Michael Masi and Red Bull’s RB18 Racing should lose a few pounds to lose. You can read all about it in this new GPFans recap.

The article continues below the video

Mazepin’s future uncertain

Nikita Mazepin’s future in Formula 1 is uncertain. The Ukrainian Automobile Federation has asked the FIA ​​to ban drivers with Russian racing licenses. A few hours later, the International Olympic Committee launched the same appeal, addressed to all international sports associations. The FIA ​​announced an “exceptional meeting” of the World Motor Sport Council next Tuesday to discuss the situation. You can read the full article here.

Portugal could be part of the party again

Portimão is one of the possible replacements for the Russian Grand Prix. That said the director of the circuit Paulo Pinheiro in conversation with the Portuguese CMJournal† Pinheiro says the Autódromo Internacional do Algarve in Portimão is currently in talks with Formula 1 to act as a replacement. According to the Portuguese, the whole story hinges on a number of logistical issues. In addition, the organization will have to invest several million in the circuit so that everything is ready for the arrival of Formula 1. You can read the full article here.

Alonso defends Masi

Fernando Alonso does not support the resignation of Michael Masi as race director. According to the double world champion, he always wanted only to protect the pilots. “At Spa, the conditions were not suitable for the race. In Baku, we received the red flag, even though there were one or two laps left before the end, because it was not safe. According to Alonso, the race director has a difficult task: “You can’t please everyone.” You can read the full article here.

RB18 is overweight

Helmut Marko, adviser to Red Bull Racing, says the RB18 still needs to shed a few pounds before the new coach appears at the start in Bahrain. The Austrian team is working on reducing the weight, but it’s a long and expensive process. With the budget cap in mind and the season kicking off in just under three weeks, there is work to be done for Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez’s side. You can read the full article here.

Netflix shows first footage of new Drive to Survive season

Netflix has released a first trailer for the fourth season of the hit series Drive To Survive. Especially in the United States, the series made Formula 1 gain popularity. Other racing classes are therefore also working on a series around their sport. Formula E recently launched its own series under the name “Unplugged”. You can read the full article here. Watch the trailer below.

Watch Formula 1 via F1TV

Do you also want to continue watching the next F1 season live? Via the official F1TV Pro, you can stream live to your TV for less than €5.50 per month.