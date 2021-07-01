‘The Lost of S’ continues to see Sarah

The Lost of S is likely to come to HBO as a series in 2022.

Through the deadline it becomes clear that young actress Nico Parker will play Sarah, the daughter of Joel Miller. This man is played by Point Pascal. You may know it from Parker’s character in the Disney movie Tampoe. Pascal is definitely Manto out Mandalorian.

Parker is the daughter of actress Thandive Newton. Her character Sarah is only briefly seen in the games, but her daughter’s memories give Joel hope for her journey and bond with Ellie (Bella Ramsay) as the story progresses. The character has a good chance of getting a bigger role in this series.

Our last – seizoen 1

The first season mainly has parts of the first game, but there will also be things to watch from its sequel. Posts for Last for us To start later this year, and there are also characters for Merle Tandridge (The Night Shift, Sons of Anarchy) Gabriel Luna (Terminator: The Dark Rule).

In Last for us A hostile world is destroyed by disease and Joel and Ellie meet in hopeless situations. They must have relied on each other to sustain the horrific journey they once had in the United States.