After Jeff Bezos, Richard Branson also wants to go into space now. The owner of the Virgin Empire is ready to fly with the space company Virgin Galactic, he said. “I’m training and health. Technical experts may say that I am, I’m ready.” There are rumors that Branson will go into space this weekend as Independence Day is celebrated in the United States.

It will crush British billionaire Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. The richest man on Earth will leave the planet on July 20 on a plane from his own space agency, Blue Origin. Then two weeks later, he retreated from the Amazon joins with his brother. He auctioned a seat on that plane for $ 28 million.

However, there is a difference between the two space missions. The Virgin Galactic makes its first voyage by combining its rocket aircraft with a normal aircraft. After being disconnected, the rocket plane moves to the edge of the atmosphere. Bezos’ Blue Origin uses a rocket that travels more than 100 kilometers from a launch site in Texas before the spacecraft returns to Earth.

Branson and Bezos are not the only millionaires involved in space travel. Tesla CEO Elon Musk also owns a space company called SpaceX. The company is already launching commercial rockets into NASA flights, among other things, to launch satellites into space. Musk has not yet announced definitive plans for the space flight.