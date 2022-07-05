According to Postma, the parity of competition premiums for the Dutch men’s and women’s teams also contributed to this. “Women’s soccer is a young game. Those kinds of things go a long way in making this young game even more popular.”

Favorites

But those results are now a bit disappointing. The Lions will not be considered favorites for the final prize this summer when they begin their adventure against Sweden on Wednesday.

“It remains to be seen how the Orange Lions do. They haven’t done brilliantly in recent times, and many countries have grown. For example, home country England is a real favourite,” says Postma. “But everyone knows you should never exclude the Netherlands.”

going slowly

Due to the disappointing performance, Postma notes that European Championship votes have not yet fully exploded in the Netherlands. “I have the impression that it is experienced a bit differently in the Netherlands now than in previous tournaments. It all starts a bit slower, and people live differently towards the tournament.”

Regardless of the results, Malley expects the Orange feeling to improve this summer. “I think people always crave a we-feeling. It will be no different during the Women’s European Football Championship.”