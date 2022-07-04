Doha

Iran’s Tasnim news agency reported that Wednesday’s closed-door talks between Iran and the United States yielded no results. Representatives from the two countries were in Doha to renew the 2015 nuclear deal, but no closer to a new agreement.

Iran-US negotiators did not speak directly to each other in the Qatari capital, but through an EU mediator. The talks have made little progress in recent months. Both sides accuse each other of not being ready to give up. Under the original deal, Iran would curtail its nuclear activities in exchange for the suspension of international sanctions. US President Donald Trump has withdrawn his country from it, but his successor, Joe Biden, is in favor of the deal.

The United States, France, Germany and the UK are angry that Iran has not fully cooperated with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). On June 9, Iran announced the removal of 27 cameras from the IAEA. Director-General Raffaele Croci thought the move would be a “devastating blow” to the nuclear deal. At that time there were only three or four weeks left, and he thought it impossible to save the contract. Nevertheless, Iran’s foreign minister told Tasnim on Wednesday that a solution is still possible if the US takes a “realistic” approach.