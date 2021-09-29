The French ambassador to the United States returned to Washington on Wednesday as tensions between the two countries erupted.

The embassy said Philip Etienne landed at an airport in the US capital on Wednesday afternoon. French President Emmanuel Macron recalled the ambassador on September 17. Macron was outraged by the AUKUS security agreement between the UK, US and Australia, which canceled the purchase of more than ில்லியன் 30 billion worth of French submarines by Australia. Instead, Australia buys US nuclear submarines. The French foreign minister spoke of ‘a punch in the back’.

The French ambassador to Australia was also recalled, but he has not yet returned to his post.

Presidents Macron and Joe Biden are due to meet later this year, with a telephone conversation about the conflict.

