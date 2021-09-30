Lewis Hamilton hopes to add his eighth world title to his Formula 1 career this season. British driver Max Verstappen has to deal with, he is still participating and there seems to be a good chance. Despite the fight, Hamilton has time for other things.

The Mercedes driver had his hundredth victory last weekend, putting himself back in a beautiful line. However, Hamilton still sees opportunities to take steps. “It’s important not to stop dreaming”, He says in conversation Sky Italy. “Every year I make a list of the goals I want to achieve. I set ten goals for myself, but often only one or two succeed.

read more Norris does not sideline Verstappen or Hamilton: ‘I don’t care’

Hamilton is not only thinking about his own life, he is trying to make his contribution to improving the Formula 1 world in a broader sense. “My dream this year is to make the game more transparent and inclusive.

Red Bull and Mercedes

The most favorite place for Mercedes to win during the Grand Prix in Italy and Russia, Red Bull Racing in Turkey seems to be competing again for the pole position. Circuits in the United States, Mexico and Brazil fit Verstappen well.

read more Mercedes: Hamilton had a good start until Norris stopped him