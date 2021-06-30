The flag can’t get out, so this couple lights up the entire US house in the colors of the rainbow
According to Fachino, the flag has been hanging in front of the door for years, as a “sign of inclusiveness”. This is what he says CNN.
“No bad intentions”
Last month, however, the Homeowners Association sent a letter asking if the flag could be removed. From now on, only the American flag will be allowed in the area.
“I don’t think the association had bad intentions,” Fachino says. There were local residents who put up Black Lives Matter flags and others who followed the police. The association wanted to put an end to it.
“Diversity is important to us,” says Fachino. Years ago there was once a neighbor who struggled with his gender identity. He said he had benefited greatly from the couple’s flag.
Six colored lights
Fachino and Mier quickly discovered that the regulations say nothing about lighting. So they decided to buy six colorful lamps and light the whole house in the colors of the rainbow.
“It’s not like we live on a busy main road,” says Fachino. “So it’s not like hundreds of people are walking past our house.” A photo of the house, which he posted on Reddit, was quickly shared tens of thousands of times.
Pride month
Fachino doesn’t think the house will always be so bright. At the end of this pride month, he plans to turn off the colored lights.