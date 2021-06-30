Bethesda launched Generations promotions this week eternal torment. Xbox One and PlayStation 4 gamers can upgrade to the Xbox Series X / S and PlayStation 5 versions for free, respectively, but for the latter, the transition is a bit tedious.



Doom Eternal is getting new versions for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S. Photo: Bethesda

If you are upgrading from PlayStation 4 to PlayStation 5, you are not allowed to take your save file with you. As Bethesda says, progress will continue from the multiplayer part, but the single-player campaign will have to start over.

For Xbox gamers, everything is much simpler. As long as you’re signed in with the same Xbox Live account, you can pick up where you left off when switching to Xbox Series X / S.

Additionally, players from Europe, Australia and New Zealand were initially denied the upgrade to the PlayStation 5. However, this issue should now be resolved, Bethesda reports. Twitter.

As for the upgrade, it offers different graphics modes depending on the console you’re playing on.

Xbox-Series X:

1800p resolution, 60 fps with ray tracing

1800p resolution, 120 fps

4K resolution and 60 frames per second

Xbox S Apparaten:

1080p resolution at 120 frames per second

1440p resolution at 60 fps

Playstation 5:

1800p resolution, 60 fps with ray tracing

1584p resolution at 120 fps

4K resolution and 60 frames per second

The PC version of Doom Eternal is also being upgraded, with a new ray tracing mode for users who need the necessary gear. you can Learn more about the upgrade process on the Bethesda website.

