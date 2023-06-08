The festival for LGBTQ+ people has a premiere with a full evening program

ZUTPHEN – During the first-ever Zutphen Pride on Saturday June 10, a diverse evening program will take place at Dat Bolwerck. For anyone who wants to learn more about LGBTQ+ topics or simply fancy an evening full of lectures, theatre, music and poetry.

“Are you LGBTQ+ or do you support an inclusive society? Then come and attend the very first Pride in the history of Zutphen. Everyone is welcome. The day will start on Saturday 10 June at 4.00 p.m. with a Pride Walk from the town hall to the Dat Bolwerck art house, Zaadmarkt 112. From 5.00 p.m. there will be a free evening festival program at Dat Bolwerck.

Social and political polarization

During this Pride Festival, you can listen to, among others, Mayor Wimar Jaeger and Alderman Eva Boswinkel, who talk about inclusion in times of social and political polarization. Historian Martien Sleutjes will give a lecture on the history of LGBTQ+ emancipation in the Netherlands. Zutphen poet and spoken word artist Naomi Montroos recites a poem she wrote especially for this occasion.

In addition, various performances by Leendert Vooijce, an impressive performance artist, will take place. Drag queens Tom Puss, Miss Meggie and Lexi Lollipop offer an extravagant drag bingo, with various prizes to be won. Musician Elmer (the alter-ego of theater maker Merel Pauw) closes the evening with a spectacular performance of theatrical music in which the gender roles in hip-hop are reversed. Get ready for funky beats and raw, humorous and vulnerable lyrics.

Free accessibility

Meanwhile, there are plenty of dancing opportunities at Dat Bolwerck’s Koetshuis, where DJ Jesse Sprikkelman provides the music. The catering has also been thought out: the restaurant Thuis bij de Jongen provides catering throughout the evening. For those who like to continue the party at home after this evening, there is a Van Someren & Ten Bosch book table full of beautiful LGBTQ+ authors and literature.

“One of Dat Bolwerck’s core ideas is our free accessibility,” says artistic director Marlise van der Jagt of Dat Bolwerck. “We exist for everyone and with our programming, in which art and thought are central, we want to create an exchange and a conversation in which everyone can have a voice. The sense of security that many visitors experience in our building and garden is essential. After visiting the Pride Festival in Dat Bolwerck, I hope people will leave enriched, with new thoughts and a warm feeling. With the wonderfully diversified program that has been put in place, it cannot be otherwise!

Work group

Zutphen Pride started with a call from the municipality of Zutphen on social media, asking if residents had any good ideas to improve the visibility of the LGBTQ+ community in Zutphen. A number of residents responded to this, after which a working group was set up with volunteers who, under the direction of the municipality, have worked hard over the past few months to carry out the first Zutphen Pride.

Van der Jagt composed the festival program together with Hella Godee. Godee works as a theater director in the cultural sector and is part of the working group as a volunteer. “There were a few core ideas that we, as a project group, found important for Pride Festival,” says Godee. “The program had to be accessible for free and offer a good mix between deepening and celebration. Looking at the line-up, I think it worked pretty well.

Captivating story

“Pride is a holiday with a long tradition and a captivating history,” says Godee. “The first Prides were organized in the 1970s in the United States, where homosexuals were considered sinners, dangerous and even contagious. Especially at the time of the AIDS epidemic that followed. A group of activists then came up with the idea of ​​responding to the social and political stigma they felt with radical pride. In today’s Zutphen, it’s better to be an LGBTQ+ person. Yet it is still true that many queer people are careful not to show their identity openly. For example, I don’t like kissing my girlfriend on the street late at night. Unfortunately, there are still some risks associated with being visibly different. Pride is a day to remember this history of self-censorship and courage and it is a celebration of all our differences.

Meetings and exchanges

The first edition of Zutphen Pride promises to be an evening full of meetings and interesting exchanges. Whether you are LGBTQ+ yourself or just fancy an evening of talks, drama, poetry and music: welcome.

The first edition of Zutphen Pride is made possible in part by the municipality of Zutphen, Dat Bolwerck and Stefan Wiggers StageSound location light & sound. For more information on the program and times, see: Zutphenpride.nl.