‘Invest in our digital future’ is the Social and Economic Council’s recently published report on the digital economy by VNO-NCW and MKB-Nederland.

Citizens increasingly live and work in a digital economy and society, the report says. Companies are also doing business digitally and have digitized their processes.

Business environment

The authors cite digitization as the key to a better society. It is essential for economic development and contributes to solving social problems. For this companies need a good business environment. A well-functioning digital ecosystem is key to attracting and retaining them.

Digital innovation is critical to strengthening the business environment. Countries like China and the US are faster with digital innovation compared to the Netherlands and the EU. This creates a backlash in the data economy. One reason is that not everyone is ready for the digital economy, for example due to a lack of specialist knowledge.

'Investing in our digital future'