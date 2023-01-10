LONDON (AP/RTR) – A space rocket has been launched from Western Europe for the first time. During the night from Monday to Tuesday, the space company Virgin Orbit launched a rocket carrying satellites from the southwest of England.

When a rocket goes into space, it usually takes place from a well-known launch pad such as Cape Canaveral (USA), Baikonur (Kazakhstan) or Crewe (French Guiana). Satellites from Western Europe have been placed in Earth orbit for the first time.

The Boeing 747, named Cosmic Girl, took off from southwest England at 11:17pm (Dutch time) to cheers from around 2,000 onlookers. Over the Atlantic Ocean, Cosmic Girl launched a rocket called LauncherOne at an altitude of 10 kilometers. It happened just after midnight. LauncherOne has nine satellites from seven customers. That payload is delivered to orbit the Earth.

Virgin Orbit is a space company owned by businessman Richard Branson. British Science Secretary George Freeman called the launch a historic moment. “Assuming everything goes according to plan, we have won the European space race and will be the first country to launch satellites from Europe,” he told Reuters news agency before departure. “Tonight we are sending a strong signal that we want to be a force in tomorrow’s space economy.”