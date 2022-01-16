Now they run mainly in the Deventer area, but in 2025 they will run 42 kilometers on the streets of New York. ‘What a shit!’ On their podcast. Robert Lentelink (41) and Nusa Mizboom (38) will prepare you. “It simply came to our notice then. It does not matter how many people ask.

Advertising Loading

Nusa and Robert have been together since 2005. The Deventer couple have been married for more than ten years and have two children. Podcast ‘What a Seat End!’ Record them at their home kitchen table in Zwolseweg. Usually in the evening when the children are in bed. Robert tells how it all started.

America is crazy

Those who know Nusa and Robert a little will understand why they take part in the marathon in New York. America and running are their big interests. Nusa went High school In the United States and Robert worked there for a long time. Robert: “In 2023 we are going on a big tour of the country with our family. We have a drawing in our kitchen and we write and draw to make it concrete.

They too have been in operation for many years. Their running shoes will always be with you during the holiday or city trip and they have already hosted many competitions. Nusa and Robert run a lot from the quarter marathon and IJsselloop to Ring to the Bring and IJsselloop in Rotterdam and Robber.

A dream became a definite goal

The idea of ​​participating in the New York City Marathon has been around for a while. And under the guise of Robert’s life motto ‘The difference between dream and goal is a deadline’, they finally sank. They will participate in 2025. Until then, they do a podcast in which they take their listeners into arrangements. The name ‘What a loop!’ Indicates the distance they walk. “Because a marathon is a very bad end,” Nusa says in the first chapter.

Read more under photo>

Advertising Loading

Didn’t finish talking for long

They launched the podcast in September 2021 and are already there 9 episodes on Spotify. Nusa and Robert decide when to register. “We’ll not make an episode every week. Then it becomes very necessary. We will only do it if we both feel that way and have something to say. There are still a few years to go, but the couple are not afraid to ‘finish’.

A marathon like this takes a long time and then you have to go on the road

Robert: “We still have a lot to say! For example, about our training and the progress we are making. But topics like nutrition, proper shoes and defecation are also discussed. Such a marathon lasts a few hours, so it’s best to avoid going on the road. We will discuss.

Get a start ticket

Another topic is getting a start ticket. The New York City Marathon is one of the most popular and popular marathons in the world. ‘Normal’ registration is done by slips. If you want to confirm a place, you can book it through a travel agency. But you have to pay a lot of extra euros. “These are all things we still need to dive into,” Robert said.

Your own tune for the podcast

They started out on a laptop and now they have a professional set of microphones and a combination. “We even have To music Made it by a friend! We will install from the next episode. They are not really ready. Nusa creates a calendar five minutes before they respond.

We do not run together

Robert is very clear on the question: Is it boring to post a podcast with your partner? “New! We have a family, when we sit at the table with the kids, we do not talk about running for long. Because of work and the kids, we never run together. I often go alone, Nusa has a regular runner. Because of this, a lot during the podcast. I ask for new things.

Obstinate

When it comes to their podcasts, Robert and Nusa continue to do their own thing. “We were told it was best to do the podcast for no more than thirty minutes. Otherwise, people will lose interest. But we have a lot to say, half an hour is actually too little! So the last two episodes are long. Almost an hour ”

Listeners from Belgium

The couple doesn’t really care what the listeners think. “We create this podcast because we like it. We do not care if people listen to it or not. Of course it’s awesome when people like it. When strangers follow us on the Strava, we know they’re coming through the podcast. It turned out that they even ask. That’s awesome! ”

Interested? Listen to podcasts on Spotify via this link.