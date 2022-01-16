Sustainability goals that Avans operates as part of conspiracy theories among politicians

Tweet from the House of Representatives and the Forum for Democracy.

Conspiracy theories are increasingly reaching the House of Representatives and social media. Parties such as the Forum for Democracy have called on the World Economic Forum, Built Back Better, The Great Reset and related STGs’The world will rule from above in the future ‘. Avans works with sustainability goals, but has not yet received any complaints from students or staff. Keys Van Kam, former project leader for sustainability projects at Avans, dismisses the principles as nonsense.

“Let me start by saying that it is good World Economic Forum And related SDGs are critically monitored. That fact must be taken into account. ” He has worked as a teacher and researcher at Avans for more than nine years and has been behind the Sustainability Goals. “But it is an illusion to think that there is a group of people who want to control the population, which creates inequality. It is too far away. It is already impossible to reach global agreements on the climate issue. Let there be conspiracies aside.

The World Economic Forum is a non-profit organization of scientists, politicians, journalists and business people from around the world who continue to discuss global social and economic issues. United Nations SDGs are published on their site Named. Its founder, Glass Swap, published the book Covid-19: The Great Reset in 2020. In it he puts forward a plan to rebuild the world economy after the epidemic.

Keys van com

Destroys democracy

The former Avans employee is familiar with the conspiracy theories being spread. He understands where they are coming from. ” In times of crisis like now, despite the lack of confidence in politics among the people, these simply arise. Then people become skeptical. It’s worrying. The rhetoric you see now from some politicians in the Netherlands is like what you’ve seen in the United States for many years, “says Van Com, referring to Donald Trump as the former president of the United States and his” fake news “principles.” Now you have it. It goes a long way: it undermines democracy.

Payment issue

“On the other hand, government agencies need to be transparent about what they do. Failure to do so will lead to suspicion. There has been a lot of misconduct with tax authorities lately, such as the grant issue. You have to look at it critically.

Former politician Henk Kroll also tweeted about the WEF and the Great Reset this week.

Climate playwright

Has been working with Avans 17 Sustainability Goals. During his time at Avon, Van Kam noticed that goals sometimes lead to criticism. Sometimes the targets were described as ‘left-wing’ and ‘green’ by students and staff. He then spoke to the students, who sometimes called him a climate bully. Wrong, he argues. “Sustainable goals are not political. The way you implement them is political. You can tackle poverty or climate change in different ways. How that happens is a political choice. But there are no goals.

17 Sustainability Goals

‘No SDG school’

According to Van Kam, who currently works as an innovation and sustainable development consultant, students need to realize that Avans is not an ‘SDG school’. This means that the Avans are higher than the stability targets. Also, if you do not like the thinking behind sustainability goals, for whatever reason, it’s okay. “We only offer it so that students can form their own opinion about it. If a student is not too interested in the climate or sustainability, it’s good. But create an informed opinion about it.

According to Van Gogh, SDGs are not a plot for greater control, but rather a way of looking to the future with a new perspective. ” If you succeed in achieving all the goals and Goals Realize, you have a better world. For everyone. ”

A former employee of Avans points out that people should not forget where SDGs come from and what they have already achieved. He cites the 1948 Declaration of Human and Civil Rights. ” It is a precursor to the Millennium Development Goals since 2000 and the Sustainability Goals we are working on today. It’s nothing. “