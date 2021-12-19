The Chinese embassy in France released an anti-American song

In the form of poorly made music video – China whispers to US allies behind the US.

The Chinese embassy in France released a fake children’s song about “American hacking” on social media last week. The video shows a Chinese woman harmonizing her lips with her top hat playing musical instruments with several angry animals. The song is set to music from New Zealand’s maritime song “The Wellerman”, which became very popular on the video site TikTok earlier this year.

The simple words translated into both begin: “Use democracy as your clothing, American theft rules the world.” Chinese And English, but not French. “If you say there is not one country, it will attack it as your enemy.”

The new texts punish the United States for a variety of conflicts, including the role of the United States as a “human rights police officer around the world.” In the chorus that is repeated, “Our democracy, our culture, our will and our spirit are reflected. If your system can cure everything, why did it cause so many problems? “

The United States accuses the United States of “misrepresenting” election fraud and misinformation, and money within the country speaks for itself. [corporation.] Misrepresentation and manipulation of election results

The video ends with a screen credit Xinhua News – The official news agency and news organizations of the Communist Party of China.

Many lines, including a continuous chorus, are accelerated to have more characters than the lines they reflect.

The White House reportedly videotaped a Taiwanese minister during President Biden’s Democratic Summit on Friday, when China and Taiwan were shown as separate colors on a map.

Taiwan It is green on the map, indicating that it is “open” to civil rights, while China is labeled “closed” in red. While Taiwan operates as an independent country, China regards Taiwan as part of its own country.

“Of course it’s about policy issues”, A source told Reuters The video of Taiwan’s Minister of Digital Affairs Audrey Tang was released on audio this Friday when he presented a map distinguishing Taiwan. China . “This is a completely exaggerated internal response.”

The French embassy and the Chinese embassy in the United States did not immediately respond to requests for comment.