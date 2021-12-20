The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has pledged to set up a humanitarian trust fund in Afghanistan, where millions of people are suffering from hunger and poverty.

The crisis has caused concern, with billions of dollars in aid and assets frozen by the international community since the Taliban seized the country in August this year.

“If immediate action is not taken, Afghanistan will lead to chaos,” Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is hosting the summit, told a meeting of foreign ministers of the Islamic Conference organization.

“Any government that fails to pay its officers, hospitals, doctors and nurses, and every government will fall, but chaos does not apply to anyone, and it certainly does not apply to the United States.”

The decision by the Islamic Cooperation Organization after the meeting said the Islamic Development Bank would lead the way in opening aid in the first quarter of 2022.

It stressed to the Afghan rulers that “the obligations under international human rights instruments, especially those regarding the rights of women, children, youth, the elderly and those with special needs,” have not changed.

The organization of the Islamic Conference meeting did not give official international recognition to the new Taliban government, and Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan was removed from an official photo taken at the Muttaki event.

Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Motaki has arrived in Islamabad to attend a special meeting of the 57-nation Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). [Farooq Naeem/AFP]

Motaki said his government “has a right to be officially recognized.”

“The current Afghan government is cooperating with every foreign organization,” he told reporters. “Sanctions must be lifted.”

He told the delegates that the freeze on property in the United States was “a clear violation of the human rights of Afghans and could be considered hostile to an entire nation.”

The economy in the fall of independence

The complete collapse of the country’s banking system made their work more difficult as some countries and organizations began to provide assistance.

UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths also warned at a meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. Afghan Economy It was “now in the free fall”.

“If we do not act decisively and sympathetically, I fear that this fall the whole population will be dragged down,” he said in his comments.

Twenty-three million people are already starving; Health facilities are overcrowded with malnourished children; About 70 percent of teachers are unpaid, and millions of children do not go to school in Afghanistan’s future.

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said, “It is necessary to open financial and banking channels because the economy is not working and people cannot be helped without a banking system.”

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud addresses delegates at the opening of a special meeting of the 57-nation Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Islamabad. [Farooq Naeem/AFP]

In addition to immediate assistance, Afghanistan also needs assistance in ensuring long-term economic stability.

It depends on Washington’s willingness to release billions of dollars in central bank reserves and the lifting of sanctions that prevent many companies and governments from dealing directly with the Taliban.

Mottaki said the Taliban would not allow Afghanistan to be used as a base for attacks on other countries and would not retaliate against officials of the previous government.

However, the Taliban have come under heavy criticism for excluding women and girls from work and education and for excluding large sections of the Afghan community from government.

They were also charged with human rights abuses and attacked officials of the previous government despite promising to grant amnesty.